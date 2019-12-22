FreeCurrencyRates.com

22 Dec 2019
Haryana’s Anupama and Assam’s Tonmoy win titles at Sub Junior Badminton Championships

HSB/ Bhubaneswar
Haryana’s Anupama Upadhyaya and Assam’s Tonmoy Bikash Boruah caused big upsets to be crowned the U-15 champions in girls’ singles and boys’ singles respectively at the 33rd Sub Junior (U-15 & U-17) Badminton Championships + here today.

Seeded second, Upadhyaya was up against the top seed Tara Shah of Maharashtra. Having won the first game, the Haryana girl’s momentum dropped in the second as Shah made a comeback. But Upadhyaya was able to rebound in style to complete a 21-17, 15-21, 21-11 win in 55 minutes.

Boruah had it even easier against the second seed Ankit Mondal of West Bengal. The sixth seed refused to put a foot wrong in his 21-16, 21-18 demolition of Mondal.

Tonmoy, however, failed to win a double crown. The third-seeded pair of Boruah and Lakshay Sharma went down fighting 14-21, 21-18, 10-21 to the eighth seeds Sanskar Saraswat and Bhuvan Singh, of Rajasthan, in boys’ doubles.

There was yet another mini upset in the U-15 section when the third-seeded Tamil Nadu pair of Gnanadha Karthikeyan and Sania Sikkandar took just 24 minutes to prevail over second seeds Gayathri Rani Jaiswal and Karnika Sree S, 21-7, 21-15.

Mixed doubles was the only category which went according to seedings. The top-seeded Telengana-Odisha pair of Sathwik Reddy K and Swetaparna Panda beat the third seeds Samarveer and Rijul Saini 21-14, 21-8 to take the title.

It was doubles whammy for Tara Shah as she lost the U-17 girls’ singles final as well. Uttar Pradesh girl Mansi Singh, also the top seed, proved too strong for the 14th seeded Shah with a commanding 21-11, 21-6 win.

The boys’ singles category witnessed a mini upset as the eighth-seeded Tamil Nadu boy, Rithvik Sanjeevi S. made short work of sixth seed Pranay Katta, 21-15, 21-14.

The mixed doubles final was a high-quality thriller in which sixth-seeded Karnataka duo of Suhas V and Janani Ananthakumar edged Hariharan Amsakarunan and Praveena S. 23-21, 28-26.

Both the boys’ and the girls’ doubles finals were won by unseeded pairs. While Haryana’s Devika Sihag-Ridhi Kaur Toor beat second seeds Pranavi N-Sarumathi V. 14-21, 21-18, 21-18 in girls’ doubles, Rajasthan combine of Himanshu Khatana-Shubham Patel triumphed 21-18, 24-22 in boys’ doubles over second seeds Ayush Pattnayak-Suhas V.

