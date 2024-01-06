इंडियन आवाज़     06 Jan 2024 11:20:36      انڈین آواز

India exports products worth over Rs 60 lakh crore in financial year 2022-2023: Piyush Goyal

77th Foundation Day of the Bureau of Indian Standards

AMN

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal today said that India has exported products worth over 60 lakh crore rupees in the financial year 2022-2023. Addressing the 77th Foundation Day of the Bureau of Indian Standards through video conferencing in New Delhi, Mr. Goyal stressed that high-quality standards will help India achieve high ambitions and also become a developed nation. He said that over 340 districts in the country have hallmarking facilities and nearly 4.5 lakh articles are hallmarked every day. Lauding the government’s effort to make India self-reliant, Mr. Goyal said that till date imports of toys have decreased by 52 percent as compared to 2014.

On the occasion, Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Ashwini Kumar Choubey said that the government is focused on the production of quality products to make the country developed.

Bureau of Indian Standards, Director General Pramod Kumar Tiwari said that BIS is undertaking several initiatives to ensure ease of doing business and developing a robust standardization ecosystem.

