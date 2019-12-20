Govt reforms will make India 5 trillion dollar economy: PM

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that his government brought number of reforms to lay a strong foundation to make India a five trillion dollar economy.

Addressing the annual conference of industry body Assocham here today, Mr Modi said, in the last five years, the country has strengthened itself so much that such goals can be set and achieved. He said, entire country has to come together and fulfill their duties to achieve the target.

The Prime Minister said, five years ago, the Indian economy was running towards destruction and his Government has changed that and brought discipline and positivity.

He said, Government is not afraid of any challenges. Mr Modi said, India has now a government which listens to farmers, labourers and corporate world. He said, due to the steps taken by the NDA government, now 13 banks have returned to profit.

Banks are now expanding their nationwide network and are moving towards establishing their global reach. Mr Modi assured people associated with banking and corporate sector that the old weaknesses have been ironed out and they should take decisions bravely, invest openly and spend well.

Prime Minister said, government wants to formalise and modernise the economy. He said, Government is working dedicatedly to end inverted duty and in the last few budgets, it has been considered. Mr Modi said, due to this, the cost of manufacturing in India is gradually reducing. He said, now a company gets registered in just a few hours and not weeks.

The Prime Minister said, to bring transparency, efficiency and accountability in the tax system, government is heading towards faceless tax administration.

Congratulating the Industry body, Mr Modi said, the theme that ASSOCHAM have set for the centenary celebrations is associated with the goals and dreams of the country and countrymen.