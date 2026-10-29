HM Amit Shah speaks to CMs of four cyclone-hit states, assures all possible assistance

Last Updated on October 29, 2026 7:08 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN

Union Home Minister Amit Shah today spoke with the Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry, Odisha and Chhattisgarh in the wake of Cyclone Arnab. Mr Shah assured them of every assistance to mitigate the hardship of the people in the face of the disaster.

In a social media post, the Minister said that NDRF and SDRF teams have sprung into action and are continuing rescue and relief operations on a war footing. Mr Shah added that an Inter-Ministerial Central Team will soon be sent to these states to assess the impact and further assistance required. He said, Central government stands with the people with resolute commitment.