Cyclone Arnab damages over 80,000 hectares of crops in Andhra Pradesh

Last Updated on October 29, 2026 12:17 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN / NEWS DESK

Cyclone Arnab has caused extensive damage to crops, houses, roads and power infrastructure across several districts of Andhra Pradesh. Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has requested the Centre to send an inter-ministerial team for an early assessment of the losses. The State Government has intensified relief and restoration operations in the affected areas.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu reviewed cyclone relief operations through the State’s Real-Time Governance Centre and directed officials to expedite restoration of essential services. The Chief Minister announced an ex-gratia of five lakh rupees each to the families of those who lost their lives and financial assistance to affected households. Preliminary estimates indicate damage to over 70 thousand hectares of paddy and more than 10 thousand hectares of horticultural crops.

Over 28 thousand people have been evacuated to relief shelters, with NDRF and SDRF teams deployed across affected districts. Electricity restoration is progressing, with nearly 80 percent of power supply restored in Visakhapatnam district. Repair work is continuing in Konaseema, Kakinada and the Godavari districts, where fallen trees and damaged electricity poles disrupted services. Officials are also clearing blocked roads and restoring drinking water supplies. Meanwhile, the Chief Minister has requested Centre to send a team to assess cyclone-related losses.