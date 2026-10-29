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REGIONAL AWAAZ

Heavy rain lashes southern part of Odisha, IMD issues red warning for six districts

29 October 2026 1:08 AM

Last Updated on October 29, 2026 1:08 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

Heavy rain continues to lash southern Odisha, even as Cyclone Arnab has weakened after crossing the Andhra Pradesh coast. The India Meteorological Department has issued a red warning for six districts: Ganjam, Gajapati, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Malkangiri and Rayagada. 

Incessant rainfall has raised concerns over flash floods in local rivers, waterlogging, landslides, damage to standing crops and disruption of electricity and road infrastructure. Four gates of Harbhangi Dam have reportedly been opened, and residents of low-lying areas have been alerted. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi reviewed the situation this evening at the Special Relief Commissioner’s office, accompanied by the State Revenue Minister and senior officials. Rail services have been cancelled or regulated on several routes, while bus connectivity to southern Odisha has faced precautionary restrictions. Authorities are monitoring vulnerable areas as the threat of flooding continues despite the cyclone’s weakening.

Meanwhile, the IMD has said that another weather system is developing over the South Andaman Sea. An upper-air cyclonic circulation over the region is likely to trigger the formation of a low-pressure area within the next 24 hours. Its subsequent movement and intensity are yet to be determined. 

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