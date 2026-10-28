Puducherry: Cyclone Arnab causes widespread damage in Yanam region 

Last Updated on October 28, 2026 9:53 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN

The cyclone has caused widespread damage in the Yanam region of Puducherry. Standing paddy crops have been inundated, while fishermen have suffered losses as large stocks of dried fish stored on coastal fish-drying platforms were damaged.

“During landfall in Yanam, strong winds blew at speeds ranging from 125 to 135 kilometres per hour, occasionally reaching 150 kilometres per hour. Trees and electricity poles were uprooted at several places, blocking roads and disrupting power supply. In Savithri Nagar and other coastal villages, floodwater entered several houses, and affected people were accommodated in schools and cyclone shelters. Puducherry Public Works Minister Malladi Krishna Rao and Regional Administrator Shivraj Meena visited the affected people and assured them of all necessary assistance. In Yanam, 300 personnel from the Puducherry Police, the India Reserve Battalion and the National Disaster Response Force are continuing relief and rescue operations.