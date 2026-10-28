Karnataka MLC elections: BJP sweeps all four seats 

Last Updated on October 28, 2026 9:47 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

The BJP-Janata Dal Secular alliance has swept all four seats in the Karnataka Legislative Council elections held on October 23rd. In a major upset in Bengaluru Teachers constituency, JD(S) candidate A.P. Ranganath defeated five-time sitting Congress MLC Puttanna by a margin of 908 votes. Ranganath secured 10,810 votes against Puttanna’s 9,902 votes. This was the only seat contested by JD(S) in the alliance.

In North-East Teachers constituency, BJP candidate Shashil G Namoshi retained his seat for the fifth time, defeating Congress candidate Sharanappa Mattur by a margin of 3,297 votes.

In South-East Graduates constituency, BJP candidate K.M. Suresh registered a decisive victory against Congress nominee Shashi Hulikunte Mutt by a margin of 23,098 votes. Suresh polled 66,020 votes while Mutt got 42,922 votes.

In West Graduates constituency, BJP candidate S.V. Sankanur won by a margin of 9,323 votes over Congress candidate Mohan Limbikai.