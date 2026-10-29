West Bengal imposes restrictions on firecrackers during Diwali

Last Updated on October 29, 2026 7:09 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN

The West Bengal government has imposed restrictions on the bursting of firecrackers during Kali Puja, Diwali and Chhath Puja to curb air and noise pollution. Announcing the guidelines at Nabanna today, State Home Secretary Sanghamitra Ghosh said only certified green firecrackers would be permitted between 8 PM and 10 PM on Diwali and between 6 AM and 8 AM on Chhath Puja.

The noise limits prescribed by the Supreme Court and the Calcutta High Court will have to be followed. Bursting firecrackers will be prohibited within 100 metres of hospitals, nursing homes, old-age homes and other silence zones. Firecracker markets must be set up away from residential areas, and sales must comply with fire safety regulations.

Ms Ghosh warned that strict legal action would be taken against violators and unauthorised firecrackers would be seized.