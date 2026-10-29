3 Family Members Killed in Road Accident in Nashik

Last Updated on October 29, 2026 7:12 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN

In Maharashtra, three members of a family were killed in a road accident on the Malegaon-Kusumba road in Nashik district today. According to the police, a speeding pickup truck rammed into a motorcycle near Tingri Vanpat Phata, killing all three riders on the spot.

Police said the family was returning home after attending a function in Nandgaon when the accident occurred. The deceased were residents of Chinchgavan village in Dhule district.