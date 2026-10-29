Haryana Governor Reviews Preparations for International Gita Jayanti

Last Updated on October 29, 2026 7:14 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN

Haryana Governor Professor Ashim Kumar Ghosh today chaired the 83rd meeting of the Governing Body of the Kurukshetra Development Board to review preparations for the upcoming International Gita Jayanti celebrations.

The festival will be held in Kurukshetra from 5th to 25th of December. The Governor appreciated the arrangements made during last year’s International Gita Mahotsav and called for further improvements to enhance the experience of devotees and tourists.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, MP Naveen Jindal, Gita Manishi Swami Gyananand Maharaj and senior officials attended the meeting.

Speaking to the media, the Chief Minister said several religious, spiritual and cultural programmes would be organised during the celebrations.

An awareness campaign will begin on 2nd of December and cover 182 pilgrimage sites across the 48-kos region. A procession will also be taken out from Pipli on 4th of December.

The celebrations will feature Bhagwat Katha, Gita conferences and an exhibition marking 60 years of the formation of Haryana. Academic programmes and activities to promote values and character-building among young people will also be organised.