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Mizoram CM Lalduhoma Urges Officers to Uphold Integrity and Neutrality

29 October 2026 7:15 PM

Last Updated on October 29, 2026 7:15 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma has urged officers to uphold integrity, political neutrality and discipline while working towards the state’s development goals.

Inaugurating a capacity enhancement programme for government officers at the Administrative Training Institute in Aizawl today, he said an officer’s reputation, built from the first posting, often influences their entire career.

The Chief Minister urged them to resist temptations and maintain high standards of public service. He also stressed punctuality, effective time management and a positive attitude towards work.

Mr. Lalduhoma encouraged officers to accept postings across the state, saying such experiences would broaden their knowledge and strengthen their capabilities.

He also called for better coordination among departments to ensure effective implementation of government programmes. He called on them to give priority to the government’s flagship schemes.

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