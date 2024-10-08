Assam CM Announces CBI’s Takeover of 41 Cases in Online Stock Trading Scam

AMN

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the CBI has formally taken over the investigation of 41 cases related to the alleged online stock trading scam. In a social media post, the Chief Minister said that the CBI has officially taken over this matter and that the Assam government would extend all possible support to ensure that justice is served at the earliest.

The online trading scam in the state came to light during the last week of August when investors believed to have put in huge amounts of money into one of Deepankar Barman’s companies. The investors complained that he had not paid them the due returns and that he is now absconding. Following this, the CID has made several arrests in the alleged online trading scam.