PM Modi meets Chhattisgarh & Andhra Pradesh CMs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai in New Delhi today. During the meeting, Mr Sai congratulated the Prime Minister on his completion of 23 years in public life, both as Chief Minister and Prime Minister. He expressed gratitude for the approval of a large number of PM Awas Yojana projects in Chhattisgarh and provided updates on the development work done in the state during the last nine months. Mr Sai also informed Mr Modi about a recent successful Naxal operation in the state and the progress of ongoing development initiatives.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu also met with the Prime Minister. He thanked Mr Modi for the Cabinet’s approval of the revised cost estimates for the Polavaram Project and updated him on developments in Andhra Pradesh. In a social media post, he expressed gratitude for the Prime Minister’s overall support and reassurance regarding the Central Government’s assistance in addressing the fiscal challenges faced by the state. He also appreciated the support extended to the capital city of Amaravati.