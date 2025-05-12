Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Bihar: Devotees from across world gather in Bodh Gaya for Buddha Purnima celebrations

May 12, 2025
In Bihar, a special event is being held at the Mahabodhi Temple premises in Bodhgaya, the international Buddhist pilgrimage and heritage site. Our correspondent reports that devotees from India and abroad have arrived here on the occasion of Buddha Purnima to offer prayers.

On the occasion of Buddha Jayanti, devotees from several countries, including Thailand, Vietnam, and Myanmar, have reached Bodh Gaya, the land of enlightenment of Lord Buddha, to offer prayers. A special prayer is being organised at the Mahabodhi Temple.

A special Dhamma Yatra led by Buddhist monks has started from the 80-foot statue of Lord Buddha, which is passing through various parts of Bodhgaya; it will culminate at the Mahabodhi Temple. On this occasion, special prayers are being offered under the holy Mahabodhi tree. Besides Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, a large number of devotees are attending the special prayers. Buddhist monks and devotees are reciting the Panchsheel Sutta on this occasion. The entire atmosphere is resonating with the chanting of “Buddham Sharanam Gacchami”

REGIONAL AWAAZ

NIA Arrests Khalistani Operative Linked to Nabha Jailbreak & Babbar Khalsa

May 12, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Punjab Govt to purchase 9 anti-drone systems to keep vigil on narco-terrorism

May 10, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Gujarat Tightens Security Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

May 10, 2025

