NIA Arrests Khalistani Operative Linked to Nabha Jailbreak & Babbar Khalsa

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) today arrested a key Khalistani operative associated with foreign-based Babbar Khalsa terrorists and one of the hardened criminals, Harwinder Singh Sandhu, who had escaped during the Nabha jail break in 2016. NIA, in its statement, said that the breakthrough came when NIA nabbed Kashmir Singh Galwaddi from Motihari, Bihar, in connection with a Khalistani terror conspiracy case.

It added that since breaking out of Nabha jail, Kashmir Singh had been actively associated with designated Khalistani terrorists, including Rinda.

The agency said that Babbar Khalsa International and Rinda’s terror gang in Nepal, Kashmir Singh, were proclaimed offenders in the NIA case. His role relates to involvement in conspiracy, providing shelter, logistics support and terror funds to aides of the Khalistani terrorists.