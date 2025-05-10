Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Punjab Govt to purchase 9 anti-drone systems to keep vigil on narco-terrorism

May 10, 2025
Punjab Cabinet has decided to purchase nine anti-drone systems, which will be deployed in six border districts of the state in coordination with the Border Security Force to keep a vigil on narco-terrorism.

Briefing the media after the Cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann said the Punjab government has decided to include terror victims and war-injured civilians in its ‘Farishtey Scheme’, under which free-of-cost treatment will be provided at any hospital.

The Cabinet meeting was convened to take stock of the present situation and review readiness in all areas, including ration stock availability. Another decision taken was that ministers will visit border areas to ensure that there is enough supply of essential goods.

