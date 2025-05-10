Gujarat Tightens Security Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

In Gujarat, the state government is taking several precautionary measures to ensure the availability of healthcare facilities, adequate supply of essential commodities, and control over prices in the border areas amid the rising tensions between India and Pakistan.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel held a high-level meeting at the State Emergency Operation Centre last night and reviewed the situation in the border districts. We have a report from our correspondent:

Gujarat, being the only Indian state sharing both land and sea borders with Pakistan, the state government has undertaken a series of measures to ensure security in the region. Security has been tightened at all the major ports, as well as at the Somnath and Dwarkadhish temples.

To address any medical emergencies, the state government has deployed more than 150 medical officers in the border districts of Banaskantha, Patan, and Kutch. Blood banks have also been directed to organize blood donation camps in preparation for potential emergencies.

Additionally, the government has cancelled all leave for employees across all departments and offices as of yesterday. Meanwhile, several trains heading to Kutch have been cancelled, and seven airports across the state will remain closed until the 15th of this month.