In the wake of the prevailing situation, Indian Railways has planned to run special trains from Jammu and Udhampur. The train – 04612 having 12 unreserved and 12 reserved coaches will run at 10.45 AM from Jammu. Another 20 coach Vande Bharat will run at 12.45 PM from Udhampur via Jammu and Pathankot. While another fully reserved special train has been planned from Jammu at 7 PM.

