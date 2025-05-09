Haryana: Martyred soldier cremated with full state honour

Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

May 9, 2025
Haryana: Martyred soldier cremated with full state honours

Lance Naik Dinesh Kumar Sharma, a valiant soldier from village Nagla Mohammadpur in Palwal district, who attained martyrdom in a cross-border attack in Poonch yesterday, was cremated with full state honour today. The martyr’s parents, brothers, wife, and children bid an emotional farewell to the brave son of the soil with tearful eyes.
Soldiers of the Indian Army and Haryana Police performed the ceremonial last salute. His mortal remains were consigned to flames by his father, Sh Daya Chand, who expressed immense pride in his son’s service to the nation. The martyr’s mother, Smt. Meera Devi, overcome with grief, raised the slogan “Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan” and said she was proud of her son’s martyrdom.
A large number of dignitaries, including Union Minister of State Sh Krishan Pal Gurjar, Haryana Ministers and local leaders of all parties joined the family in laying floral tributes and saluting the supreme sacrifice made by Lance Naik Dinesh Kumar Sharma. The air of his native village echoed with chants of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai,” “Vande Mataram,” and “Dinesh Kumar Sharma Amar Rahe” as people gathered to pay their last respects.
Born on January 30, 1993, Dinesh Kumar Sharma joined the Indian Army on September 15, 2014. He was posted as Lance Naik on the Poonch border, where he laid down his life in the line of duty.

