Indian Forces Thwart Pakistani Drone Attacks in Punjab, State on High Alert

May 9, 2025

Indian armed forces have thwarted multiple attempts by Pakistan to target some locations, including in Pathankot, Jalandhar, Amritsar and Bhatinda in Punjab last night.

Deputy Commissioners and Police Chiefs of some districts, including Jalandhar, Pathankot and Bhatinda, said that armaments fired by Pakistan, like drones, were neutralised by our armed forces. No damage has been reported so far.

Punjab, which shares 553 kilometer 553-kilometre-long border with Pakistan, is on high alert. Punjab Police has cancelled all leaves of its personnel. The State Health Department has been put on 24/7 alert to deal with any medical emergency. Holidays have been declared in all schools, colleges and universities and examinations of all kinds have been postponed.

Retreat ceremonies at Attari border in Amritsar and Hussainiwala in Ferozepur and other places have been declared out of bound for public.

