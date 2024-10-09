THE INDIAN AWAAZ

Madhya Pradesh: Ustad Allauddin Khan Festival to begin in Maihar

Oct 8, 2024

In Madhya Pradesh, Ustad Allauddin Khan Festival will start today in Maihar. This is the golden jubilee year of this music festival. During the three-day event, many well-known personalities of the country will perform at the festival.

Akashvani’s correspondent reports, that the three-day Ustad Allauddin Khan festival is being organized jointly by the Madhya Pradesh Culture Department, Ustad Allauddin Khan Music and Art Academy and Maihar District Administration till October 10.

Ustad Allauddin Khan was famous in the music world not only in the country but also around the world. He made tireless efforts to promote the music tradition in Madhya Pradesh and connect the new generation with music. Two exhibitions are also being organized on this occasion.

In the first exhibition named ‘Devi’, there will be a collection of miniature paintings based on 108 names of Goddesses, while under the title ‘Tantu’, an exhibition focusing on string instruments is being organized.

