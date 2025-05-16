Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Delhi govt to constitute Welfare board to safeguard interests of business community

May 16, 2025

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday announced the formation of a welfare board to safeguard the interests and welfare of the city’s business community. The decision was taken during a high-level review meeting chaired by Gupta with officials of the Industries Department, according to an official statement. Gupta said the discussions focused on the needs of traders and industrialists, the future prospects of industrial growth, and government initiatives to elevate Delhi’s status in the fields of trade and industry.

