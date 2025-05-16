DG BSF Daljit Singh Chawdhary lauds Jammu frontier troops, pays tribute to fallen heroes

Director General, Border Security Force (BSF) Daljit Singh Chawdhary yesterday visited the Jammu frontier and lauded the troops for their invaluable contribution to Operation Sindoor. Akashvani Jammu Correspondent reports that paying homage to the fallen heroes, the DG laid a wreath at the Amar Prahari Memorial at the BSF headquarters in Paloura in remembrance of late sub-inspector Mohammad Imteyaj and late constable Deepak Chingakham. Addressing the troops, he reaffirmed the crucial role of the force in safeguarding the nation’s borders under the most challenging circumstances.

