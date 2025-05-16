Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

DG BSF Daljit Singh Chawdhary lauds Jammu frontier troops, pays tribute to fallen heroes

May 16, 2025
DG BSF Daljit Singh Chawdhary lauds Jammu frontier troops, pays tribute to fallen heroes

Director General, Border Security Force (BSF) Daljit Singh Chawdhary yesterday visited the Jammu frontier and lauded the troops for their invaluable contribution to Operation Sindoor. Akashvani Jammu Correspondent reports that paying homage to the fallen heroes, the DG laid a wreath at the Amar Prahari Memorial at the BSF headquarters in Paloura in remembrance of late sub-inspector Mohammad Imteyaj and late constable Deepak Chingakham. Addressing the troops, he reaffirmed the crucial role of the force in safeguarding the nation’s borders under the most challenging circumstances.

Related Post

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Delhi govt to constitute Welfare board to safeguard interests of business community

May 16, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Delhi Police Busts Digital Arrest Scam, Recovers ₹2 Crore Duped from 92-Year-Old

May 16, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Tiranga yatra to honour courage and sacrifice of Indian Armed Forces during Op Sindoor

May 15, 2025

You missed

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Final Trade May 16: Sensex Falls 200 Points, Nifty Slips; Mid and Small Caps Shine

16 May 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

DG BSF Daljit Singh Chawdhary lauds Jammu frontier troops, pays tribute to fallen heroes

16 May 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Philippine elections marred by violence, killings

16 May 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Japan develops drones capable of intercepting lightning strikes mid air

16 May 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!