IMD forecast heavy rainfall in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Maharashtra

Oct 9, 2024

AMN/ WEB DESK

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Konkan, Goa and Maharashtra during the next two days. The IMD has also predicted light to moderate rainfall over Lakshadweep, Kerala, Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Coastal, South and North Interior Karnataka for the next 7 days.

The Weather agency also estimated light to moderate rainfall over Rayalseema, Telangana, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam during the week. The met department has also predicted that conditions are favourable for further withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon from remaining parts of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and some parts of Maharashtra during the next 2-3 days.

