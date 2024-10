AMN/ WEB DESK

One soldier was killed in Kashmir valley during a gunfight with terrorists in Kazwan forest area of Kokernag area of Anantnag district. Earlier, an army spokesperson had informed that a territorial army jawan went missing during the anti-terror operation that started yesterday evening.

Army’s Kashmir-based Chinar Corps has paid glowing tributes to a fallen soldier and expressed solidarity with his family members.

The operation in the area continues and further details are awaited.