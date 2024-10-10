THE INDIAN AWAAZ

Uttarakhand to host 38th National Games

Oct 9, 2024

AMN/ WEB DESK

The 38th National Games will take place in Uttarakhand from January 28 to February 14 next year. The complete program for the National Games will be unveiled during the general assembly meeting of the Indian Olympic Association, set for the 25th of this month. In addition to the National Games, Uttarakhand will also host the Winter National Games.

During a recent meeting in New Delhi, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met with Indian Olympic Association President Dr. P.T. Usha. The Chief Minister assured that Uttarakhand is fully prepared to host the 38th National Games, emphasizing that the event will be organized on a grand scale. He also highlighted the commitment to providing excellent facilities for athletes and visitors travelling from across the country.

