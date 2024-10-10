AAP to contest Delhi assembly polls alone: Kakkar

Chief National Spokesperson of the Aam Aadmi Party Priyanka Kakkar on Wednesday said that her party would contest the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls independently.

Kakkar, while speaking to a news agency, said that the AAP will take before people the works that their government has done during the past ten years in the national capital, and on the basis of those works will contest the election.

She said that on one side there is the overconfident Congress and on the other, it is the arrogant BJP.

“We will keep our head down and go amid the people with the work done in the last 10 years,” the AAP chief spokesperson said.

Recently while addressing party councilors in Delhi, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal had advised them to not be overconfident, a lesson that must be learnt from the recently concluded assembly elections in the neighboring state.

The Delhi Assembly elections are expected to take place in early 2025.

The AAP had contested alone in Haryana but did not secure any seat, while the party opened its tally in Jammu and Kashmir by winning from the Doda Assembly constituency.