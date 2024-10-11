THE INDIAN AWAAZ

Centre declares Hizb-Ut-Tahrir and all its front organizations as terrorist organizations

Oct 10, 2024

Centre has declared Hizb-Ut-Tahrir and all its manifestations and front organizations as terrorist organizations under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. In a Gazette notification, the Union Home Ministry said Hizb-Ut-Tahrir is allegedly involved in the radicalization and motivation of gullible youth to join terrorist organizations, such as ISIS, and raising funds for terror activities.

It said, the aim of the organization is to establish an Islamic state and Caliphate globally, including in India, by overthrowing democratically elected governments through jihad and terrorist activities. The Ministry said, Hizb-Ut-Tahrir is also promoting terrorism by using various social media platforms, secure apps, and by conducting Dawah meetings to encourage gullible youth to indulge in acts of terrorism.

