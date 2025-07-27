Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Lok Sabha to Hold Special Discussion on Operation Sindoor on Monday

Jul 27, 2025
Lok Sabha to Hold Special Discussion on Operation Sindoor Tomorrow

AMN

The discussion on Operation Sindoor is expected to begin in Lok Sabha Monday. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju had earlier informed that a special discussion on the terrorist attack in Pahalgam and India’s response under the Operation Sindoor will be held during the on-going Monsoon Parliament Session.

Mr Rijiu said that this was decided during the Business Advisory Committee meeting chaired by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. He said 16 hours have been allocated for the debate in the Lok Sabha, while the Rajya Sabha will discuss it on Tuesday for 16 hours. Mr Rijiju added that opposition parties were demanding a discussion on Operation Sindoor and the government agreed to it from day one.

