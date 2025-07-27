NISAR Satellite to Launch on July 30, Marking Major India-US Space Collaboration: Dr Jitendra Singh

AMN / WEB DESK

Minister for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh today said that the launch of the NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) satellite will upscale the Indian Space Research Organisation’s international collaborations. Briefing the media in New Delhi, the Minister informed that the NISAR mission is scheduled to launch from Sriharikota on 30th July.

He said that NISAR will not only serve India and the United States but will also provide critical data for countries around the world, especially in areas like disaster management, agriculture, and climate monitoring. Dr Singh said that this mission is a moment that symbolises what two democracies committed to science and global welfare can achieve together. He further noted that this mission aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of India becoming a ‘Vishwa Bandhu’-a global partner that contributes to the collective well-being of humanity.

The NISAR mission combines the technological expertise of both agencies. NASA has contributed the L-Band Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR), a high-rate telecommunication subsystem, GPS receivers, and a deployable 12-meter unfurlable antenna. ISRO, on its part, has provided the S-Band SAR payload, the spacecraft bus to accommodate both payloads, the GSLV-F16 launch vehicle, and all associated launch services. The satellite weighs 2 thousand 392 kilograms and will be placed in a sun-synchronous orbit, offering repeat imaging of the entire Earth’s land and ice surfaces every 12 days.