PM Modi Hails Chola Legacy as Symbol of National Pride and Unity

Jul 28, 2025

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the closing ceremony of the Aadi Thiruvathirai festival at Gangaikonda Cholapuram in Tamil Nadu, paid glowing tribute to the Chola dynasty. He described the legacy of Rajaraja Chola and Rajendra Chola as a timeless embodiment of India’s pride, identity, and cultural unity — reflecting the spirit of “Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.”

Highlighting the Cholas’ immense contributions to maritime trade, defense, and cultural growth, PM Modi said their rule serves as a guiding light for India’s aspirations to become a developed nation. He emphasized the need to preserve core values, strengthen naval capabilities, and foster national unity to advance strategically and economically.

Recalling Rajendra Chola’s remarkable achievements, Modi noted that the Gangaikonda Cholapuram temple stands as a global architectural marvel and a symbol of India’s rich heritage. The Prime Minister also lauded the Chola king’s act of bringing sacred Ganga water from the North to the South — an early example of India’s unity in diversity. Modi emotionally shared that as the elected MP from Kashi, he feels a deep spiritual bond with the Ganga, and was delighted that water from Kashi was ceremonially brought to Tamil Nadu to mark the occasion.

The celebration marked the 1000th anniversary of Rajendra Chola’s famed Southeast Asian maritime expedition. Modi released a commemorative coin in honor of the emperor, joined by Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi and Union Minister Dr. L. Murugan.

On his two-day Tamil Nadu visit, the Prime Minister also inaugurated the new terminal at Thoothukudi Airport and launched infrastructure projects worth over ₹4,800 crore, receiving an enthusiastic welcome from locals during his roadshows in Trichy and Gangaikonda Cholapuram.

