Piyush Goyal Felicitated in Mumbai for India-UK FTA

Calls Deal a Bold Step Towards Developed India

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal was felicitated in Mumbai today after the signing of the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA), which marked a historic moment in India’s international trade journey. The event also included a special session on “Export Opportunities in the UK Market”, which highlighted the new opportunities available to Indian entrepreneurs and exporters due to the agreement.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said that the India-UK Free Trade Agreement is not just a trade agreement; it is a bold and transformative step towards a developed India. He informed that this agreement will provide new competitive opportunities in the international market for sectors like fisheries, textiles, gems and jewellery, IT, services sector and MSMEs. He also clarified that the government is committed to providing easy, free and fair markets to Indian manufacturers globally.