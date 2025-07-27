Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Piyush Goyal hails FTA between India & UK as ‘Game Changer’

Jul 27, 2025

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal has hailed the recently signed Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between India and the UK as a game changer. Addressing a press conference in New Delhi Saturday, Mr Goyal said that the trade deal opens up vast opportunities across multiple sectors while safeguarding core interests.

The Commerce Minister also lauded the inclusion of the Prabal Contribution Convention Agreement in the FTA. He pointed it out as the biggest and most comprehensive trade agreement India has signed so far – setting a new benchmark for India’s global trade partnerships. He credited this to Prime Minister Modi’s leadership and said that his historic 4 thousand 78 days tenure as the Prime Minister showcases his popularity and trust with the people. Mr Goyal cited a recent report by a private international firm that highlighted Mr Modi as the most popular leader in the world with an approval rating of 75 percent.

During the press conference, Mr Goyal also remembered the valour of all the brave soldiers of the country. He remarked that this day reminds the people how every inch of Indian soil holds deep significance. He added that India continues its show of strength even today and given befitting reply against any threat to national unity and integrity.

