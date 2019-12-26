Ad man Shailendra Singh to lead Team for the Over 50s Cricket World Cup

HSB/ Mumbai

India Over 50s Association has announced its 16-member squad,to be led by well known ad man Shailendra Singh, for the ” Over 50s World Cup”

The Team primarily consists of former Ranji Trophy players, Club players and those who had play on the international circuit.

The Team:

Shailendra Singh (Capt) , Iqbal Khan (V.Capt), Mayank Khandwala, Parak Ananta, Tushar Jhaveri, Ashwani

Arora, Preetinder Singh, Aadil Chagla, P G Sunder, Pradeep Patel, Verinder Bhoombla, Thomas

George, Sanjay Beri, Deepak Chadha, Dilip Chavan and Srikanth Satya.

The 16-member squad was unveiled in the presence of actor Suniel Shetty,who is also the captain of the Mumbai Heroes cricket team in the Celebrity Cricket League.

“It is a joy to back this exciting foray as we are making into over 50 cricket. I have always believed that one

should never stop what they love doing. And this tournament allows the passion for cricket to only

grow in a country where the sport is embedded in every person and street””, said Sunil Shetty.

The team will play its first match of the over 50s tournament on March 5, 2020, against

England. This is the first time the team will be taking part in the over 50s World Cup and is placed in the

Pool ‘B’ with teams from Pakistan, England, and South Africa.

Pool “A’ includes teams from Australia, West Indies, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka .

As team captain, Singh said “We could not have asked for a better composition of energetic veterans . Each player ‘

brings with him decades of experience in the field of cricket as well as life, which contributes to building a strong

team with the right attitude. We have a rigorous routine of training sessions, and we cant wait to begin in full swing.

Ajoy Roy, the President of the India Over 50s Association, who is spearheading this initiative said “It is extremely satisfying to see the team shape up bit by bit. Each member’s sensibility adds a special element to the team and I m sure they will give it their all “