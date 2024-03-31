2024 Lok Sabha Election is Not Just For Making A Government But to Make India a Developed Nation: PM Modi

AMN / MEERUT

Senior BJP leader and Prime Minister Narendra Modi today kicked off the BJP’s Lok Sabha election campaign at Meerut in Uttar Pradesh. Addressing a public rally, Mr Modi said, the 2024 Lok Sabha election is not just for making a government but to make India a developed nation and the third largest economic superpower in the world.

He said, when India was the 11th largest economy in the world, the poverty rates of India were soaring. The Prime Minister said, when India became the 5th largest economy, over 25 crore people successfully came out of poverty. He said, when India will become the 3rd largest economy, poverty will be eradicated and the middle class will fuel India’s growth.

The Prime Minister said, India is making unprecedented investments in the manufacturing sector and youth of the country are getting several opportunities in every sector. Mr Modi said, today India’s credibility is at new heights across the world and the whole world is looking towards India.

Prime Minister Modi said, he is fighting a big battle to save the country from the corrupt and that is why big corrupt people are behind the bars today. He said, in the last ten years, several things were done that were considered impossible like the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, One Rank – One Pension scheme, strict law against the practice of Triple Talaq and 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabhas.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has transformed the country after coming to power in 2014. He said, by awarding the highest civilian award Bharat Ratna to former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh, Mr Modi has honoured the farmers of the country. He said, in the last ten years, the prime Minister has presented a picture of New India. Mr Adityanath said, a lot of development works were done in Meerut region be it rapid rail and construction of Highways.

The BJP has fielded TV serial Ramayan fame Arun Govil from Meerut Lok Sabha Constituency. Rashtriya Lok Dal president Jayant Chaudhary and several other BJP leaders were present on the occasion. Uttar Pradesh will go to the polls in seven phases.