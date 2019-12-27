Virat Kohli named in Wisden cricketers of decade list

WEB DESK

Indian skipper Virat Kohli has been named in the Cricketers of the decade list alongside four others by the Wisden Cricketers’ Almanac. Apart from Kohli, South African duo of Dale Steyn and AB de Villiers, Australia’s Steve Smith and women’s all-rounder Ellyse Perry also found a place in the list of five cricketers of the decade.

Kohli, who has scored 5,775 more international runs than anyone else in the last 10 years, has arguably been the best batsman over the last decade.

The 31-year-old Indian was named captain of the Wisden Test team of the decade, while also featuring in the ODI Eleven.

In the past decade Kohli has hoarded 7,202 runs in Tests including 27 hundreds, while in the shorter formats the Indian skipper has amassed 11,125 runs in ODIs and 2,633 runs in T20s.

Kohli, who averages more than 50 in all formats, has already amassed 70 international hundreds and is only behind Ricky Ponting and Sachin Tendulkar. He is also third in the list of leading run-scorers of all time behind Ponting and Tendulkar.