US includes Taiwan among 110 invitees to its upcoming Democracy Summit

AMN / WEB DESK

The Biden Administration in the United States, has included Taiwan among the 110 invitees to its upcoming Democracy Summit, the State Department announced last night. The move is intended to show solidarity with a key regional partner, but risks angering China.

Taiwan was invited to join nations, including India, UK and Japan, at the December 9-10 virtual summit. The online gathering is an event, Mr Biden vowed to host while he was a candidate for Presidential Election last year, with the goal of rallying like-minded countries around efforts to fight corruption and authoritarianism and advance human rights.

The Biden Administration has also invited Poland and the Philippines. NATO ally Turkey has not been invited for the Summit.