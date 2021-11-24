US advises its citizens not to travel to Germany and Denmark due to spike in COVID cases
SC dismisses writ petition challenging proposal of land use change in Central Vista
Britain: Atom Bank introduces four-day work week without cutting in pay
Shimla tops India’s sustainable development goals, SDG list, Dhanbad at bottom
UK adds Covaxin to its list of approved Corona vaccines for international travellers
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     24 Nov 2021 07:54:37      انڈین آواز

US includes Taiwan among 110 invitees to its upcoming Democracy Summit

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

The Biden Administration in the United States, has included Taiwan among the 110 invitees to its upcoming Democracy Summit, the State Department announced last night. The move is intended to show solidarity with a key regional partner, but risks angering China.

Taiwan was invited to join nations, including India, UK and Japan, at the December 9-10 virtual summit. The online gathering is an event, Mr Biden vowed to host while he was a candidate for Presidential Election last year, with the goal of rallying like-minded countries around efforts to fight corruption and authoritarianism and advance human rights.

The Biden Administration has also invited Poland and the Philippines. NATO ally Turkey has not been invited for the Summit.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

India commences title defence campaign against France in Junior Hockey World Cup

Harpal Singh Bedi Defending champion India start favourite against France as they commence their campaign t ...

Alexander Zverev ousts Novak Djokovic from ATP Finals to set up title clash with Daniil Medvedev

In Tennis, Germany's Alexander Zverev defeated World No.1 Novak Djokovic of Serbia in three sets to set up a t ...

High Commission of India in Dhaka felicitates Bangladesh U-19 cricket team

AMN The Bangladesh Under 19 cricket team was felicitated at the High Commission of India in Dhaka on Sunday ...

خبرنامہ

کمالا ہیرس پچاسی85 منٹ کے لیےامریکا کی پہلی قائم مقام خاتون صدر بنیں

کمالا ہیرس تھوڑی دیر کے لیے ہی صحیح امریکی تاریخ میں صدارتی ا ...

وزیراعظم نے کیا تینوں زرعی قوانین واپس لینے کا اعلان

AMN وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے ملک میں تین زرعی قوانین کو واپ ...

کرپٹو کرنسیوں کی ٹریڈنگ کا نشہ، ایک نئی ’بیماری

‘دنیا بھر میں کروڑوں انسان اس وقت ڈیجیٹل یا کرپٹو کرنسیوں کے ...

MARQUEE

Positive parenting vital for protecting children: NCPCR

Positive parenting vital for protecting children: NCPCR

Staff Reporter National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Member Pragna Parande has said th ...

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz