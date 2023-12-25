इंडियन आवाज़     25 Dec 2023 01:40:03      انڈین آواز

TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee mimicks Vice President again, says ‘will do it a thousand times’

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

AMN / WEB DESK

Trinamol MP Kalyan Banerjee on Sunday once again imitated vice president and said that he will continue to mimic him, terming it as an “art form”. Banerjee said he would do it a thousand times and that he had a fundamental right to do so.

“I will keep doing the mimicry. It is an art form. If needed, I will do it a thousand times. I have all the fundamental rights to express my views. You can put me in jail. I will not step back,” he said.

Speaking at an event in West Bengal’s Shrirampur, the TMC MP also slammed Dhankhar for getting upset over a “trivial issue”.

On Monday, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee was seen mimicking Vice President and Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on the premises of Parliament.

Later, Jagdeep Dhankhar issued a statement saying that he could not tolerate any insult to Parliament and the post of vice president. He expressed deep anguish over a TMC MP mimicking him in the parliament complex and a Congress MP recording the act.

Referring to Dhankhar’s statement that the farmers’ community was “insulted” by Banerjee’s mimicry, the TMC MP said, “Dhankhar has property worth crores in Jodhpur and a luxurious flat in Delhi. He wears a suit worth lakhs of rupees.”

He further questioned Dhankhar’s “silence” on the retirement announcement by “farmer’s daughter Sakshee Malikkh” and Bajrang Punia, “a Jat’s son” returning the Padma Shri.

Furthermore, the TMC MP also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the security breach in Parliament. “A BJP MP had issued visitors’ passes to the two intruders. To save him, 146 Opposition MPs were suspended,” Banerjee said.

After the mimicry incident, a complaint was filed against Kalyan Banerjee at a police station in the national capital. According to South Delhi’s Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), the complaint was forwarded by an advocate named Abhishek Gautam at the city’s Defence Colony Police station.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

MARQUEE

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

AMN / WEB DESK Union Tourism Ministry has launched National Best Tourism Village Competition and the Nation ...

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand is scrapping visas for scores of Indian tourists in order to rekindle the fire in its tourism sector. ...

MEDIA

Lok Sabha passes Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill

NEW DELHI Delhi The Lok Sabha today passed the Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023, repealing ...

India-born media veteran Dr Samir Shah to be new BBC chairman

71-year-old Samir Shah has worked in UK broadcasting for over 40 years and is an Oxford University alumnus. ...

GOVERNMENT AWAAZ

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

Bisheshwar Mishra / New Delhi The Union Government has said that 75 percent of villages across the country ...

@Powered By: Logicsart