TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee mimicks Vice President again, says ‘will do it a thousand times’

AMN / WEB DESK

Trinamol MP Kalyan Banerjee on Sunday once again imitated vice president and said that he will continue to mimic him, terming it as an “art form”. Banerjee said he would do it a thousand times and that he had a fundamental right to do so.

“I will keep doing the mimicry. It is an art form. If needed, I will do it a thousand times. I have all the fundamental rights to express my views. You can put me in jail. I will not step back,” he said.

Speaking at an event in West Bengal’s Shrirampur, the TMC MP also slammed Dhankhar for getting upset over a “trivial issue”.

On Monday, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee was seen mimicking Vice President and Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on the premises of Parliament.

Later, Jagdeep Dhankhar issued a statement saying that he could not tolerate any insult to Parliament and the post of vice president. He expressed deep anguish over a TMC MP mimicking him in the parliament complex and a Congress MP recording the act.

Referring to Dhankhar’s statement that the farmers’ community was “insulted” by Banerjee’s mimicry, the TMC MP said, “Dhankhar has property worth crores in Jodhpur and a luxurious flat in Delhi. He wears a suit worth lakhs of rupees.”

He further questioned Dhankhar’s “silence” on the retirement announcement by “farmer’s daughter Sakshee Malikkh” and Bajrang Punia, “a Jat’s son” returning the Padma Shri.

Furthermore, the TMC MP also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the security breach in Parliament. “A BJP MP had issued visitors’ passes to the two intruders. To save him, 146 Opposition MPs were suspended,” Banerjee said.

After the mimicry incident, a complaint was filed against Kalyan Banerjee at a police station in the national capital. According to South Delhi’s Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), the complaint was forwarded by an advocate named Abhishek Gautam at the city’s Defence Colony Police station.