Thrilling start to hockey competitions in Khelo India Youth Games

HSB / Guwahati

Hockey matches of the third edition of the Khelo India Youth Games 2020 got off to a rollicking start here at the Maulana Md. Tayabullah Hockey Stadium. Below are the results from Under-17 Men and Women as well as U-21 Men and Women round robin league matches held on Monday.

Khelo India Youth Games (Men U17): In the first Pool A match, Chandigarh beat Haryana 3-1 in the U-17 Men’s match. Pardeep (15’), Harpanthpreet (41’) and Paramvir Singh (53’) scored for Chandigarh while Yogesh Singh (49’) was the lone goal scorer for Haryana.

Hosts Assam, on the other hand, got off to a poor start as they lost 1-10 to Uttar Pradesh in a Pool A match. Suraj Pal (6’), Sujit Kumar (11’, 51’), Saurabh Anand Kushwaha (25’, 59’), Rajan Gupta (26’, 28’), Arun Sahani (38’, 47’, 57’) scored in Uttar Pradesh’s win while Rupchand Boro was the lone goal scorer for Assam.

In another Pool B match, Punjab beat Delhi 2-0 with goals scored by Ravneet Singh (20’) and Arshdeep Singh (30’).

Playing in Pool B, Jharkhand won their opening match against Odisha with Love Light Kujur scoring the lone goal for the team in the 9th minute.

Women U17: Haryana outclassed Chandigarh with a 7-2 win in their Pool A match. Manveet Kaur (14’, 34’), Sonam (47’, 59’, 60’), Tannu (50’), Pooja (55’) scored in Haryana’s impressive start to their Khelo India Youth Games 2020 campaign while Amisha Joon (14’) and Rakhi (24’) scored for Chandigarh.

In another Pool A match, hosts Assam scored a splendid 3-1 win against Punjab. Surin Milka (43’, 56’) starred in the match with two goals while Munmuni Das (59’) scored a goal to ensure they overcame an early 0-1 setback after Punjab’s Taranpreet Kaur gave her team a head start.

In Pool B match, Jharkand were impressive with a 6-2 win against Maharashtra. Rajni Kerketta (15’, 55’), Elin Dung Dung (15’, 40’), Nikki Kullu (32’) and Prini Kandir (54’) scored for the winning team. For Maharashtra, Utkarsha Nana Kale (18’) and Himanshi Sharad Gawande (27’) scored.

In another Pool B match, Odisha beat Uttar Pradesh 3-2. Though Uttar Pradesh began well with Swarnika Rawat (12’) scoring the opening goal of the match, Odisha took 2-1 lead with Dipimpnika Toppo (21’) and Jyoti Chhatri (22’) goals. Though Rawat (30’) scored an equaliser, Chhatri’s (57’) second goal sealed the match for Odisha.

Men U21: Odisha beat Punjab 3-2 with goals scored by Albret Tete (17’), Sushil Dhanwar (25’) and Krishna Tirkey (41’). For Punjab, Karanbir Singh (3’) and Saljit Singh (6’) scored goals to give an early 2-0 lead but couldn’t hold their defence that led to a narrow loss in the Pool A tie.

In another Pool A match, Chandigarh beat Assam 20-1. Hashim (9’), Jaspreet Singh (11’), Gundeep Singh (16’), Harpreet Singh (20’, 45’, 53’, 59’), Sahibjeet Singh (25’, 37’), Vishal Rana (30’), Maninder Singh (35’, 45’, 56’), Amandeep (38’, 43’), Rahul (48’, 58’), Yashdeep Goyal (49’), Vishal Rana (52’) scored goals for the winners while Ramesh Shahu (34’) was the lone goal scorer for Assam.

Women U21: Ankita Ashok Sapate ensured Maharashtra began with a win as her 36th minute goal against Jharkhand helped her team win 1-0 in the Pool A match.

In another Pool A match, Uttar Pradesh beat Assam 4-0. Vinamrata Yadav (23’), Anshika Singh (28’, 44’), Priyanka Nishad (40’) scored for the winning team.