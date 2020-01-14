FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     14 Jan 2020 02:35:29      انڈین آواز
Ad

Thrilling start to hockey competitions in Khelo India Youth Games

Leave a comment
Published On: By

HSB / Guwahati

Hockey matches of the third edition of the Khelo India Youth Games 2020 got off to a rollicking start here at the Maulana Md. Tayabullah Hockey Stadium. Below are the results from Under-17 Men and Women as well as U-21 Men and Women round robin league matches held on Monday.

Khelo India Youth Games (Men U17): In the first Pool A match, Chandigarh beat Haryana 3-1 in the U-17 Men’s match. Pardeep (15’), Harpanthpreet (41’) and Paramvir Singh (53’) scored for Chandigarh while Yogesh Singh (49’) was the lone goal scorer for Haryana.

Hosts Assam, on the other hand, got off to a poor start as they lost 1-10 to Uttar Pradesh in a Pool A match. Suraj Pal (6’), Sujit Kumar (11’, 51’), Saurabh Anand Kushwaha (25’, 59’), Rajan Gupta (26’, 28’), Arun Sahani (38’, 47’, 57’) scored in Uttar Pradesh’s win while Rupchand Boro was the lone goal scorer for Assam.

In another Pool B match, Punjab beat Delhi 2-0 with goals scored by Ravneet Singh (20’) and Arshdeep Singh (30’).

Playing in Pool B, Jharkhand won their opening match against Odisha with Love Light Kujur scoring the lone goal for the team in the 9th minute.

Women U17: Haryana outclassed Chandigarh with a 7-2 win in their Pool A match. Manveet Kaur (14’, 34’), Sonam (47’, 59’, 60’), Tannu (50’), Pooja (55’) scored in Haryana’s impressive start to their Khelo India Youth Games 2020 campaign while Amisha Joon (14’) and Rakhi (24’) scored for Chandigarh.

In another Pool A match, hosts Assam scored a splendid 3-1 win against Punjab. Surin Milka (43’, 56’) starred in the match with two goals while Munmuni Das (59’) scored a goal to ensure they overcame an early 0-1 setback after Punjab’s Taranpreet Kaur gave her team a head start.

In Pool B match, Jharkand were impressive with a 6-2 win against Maharashtra. Rajni Kerketta (15’, 55’), Elin Dung Dung (15’, 40’), Nikki Kullu (32’) and Prini Kandir (54’) scored for the winning team. For Maharashtra, Utkarsha Nana Kale (18’) and Himanshi Sharad Gawande (27’) scored.

In another Pool B match, Odisha beat Uttar Pradesh 3-2. Though Uttar Pradesh began well with Swarnika Rawat (12’) scoring the opening goal of the match, Odisha took 2-1 lead with Dipimpnika Toppo (21’) and Jyoti Chhatri (22’) goals. Though Rawat (30’) scored an equaliser, Chhatri’s (57’) second goal sealed the match for Odisha.

Men U21: Odisha beat Punjab 3-2 with goals scored by Albret Tete (17’), Sushil Dhanwar (25’) and Krishna Tirkey (41’). For Punjab, Karanbir Singh (3’) and Saljit Singh (6’) scored goals to give an early 2-0 lead but couldn’t hold their defence that led to a narrow loss in the Pool A tie.

In another Pool A match, Chandigarh beat Assam 20-1. Hashim (9’), Jaspreet Singh (11’), Gundeep Singh (16’), Harpreet Singh (20’, 45’, 53’, 59’), Sahibjeet Singh (25’, 37’), Vishal Rana (30’), Maninder Singh (35’, 45’, 56’), Amandeep (38’, 43’), Rahul (48’, 58’), Yashdeep Goyal (49’), Vishal Rana (52’) scored goals for the winners while Ramesh Shahu (34’) was the lone goal scorer for Assam.

Women U21: Ankita Ashok Sapate ensured Maharashtra began with a win as her 36th minute goal against Jharkhand helped her team win 1-0 in the Pool A match.

In another Pool A match, Uttar Pradesh beat Assam 4-0. Vinamrata Yadav (23’), Anshika Singh (28’, 44’), Priyanka Nishad (40’) scored for the winning team.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

SPORTS

Thrilling start to hockey competitions in Khelo India Youth Games

HSB / Guwahati Hockey matches of the third edition of the Khelo India Youth Games 2020 got off to a rollick ...

Khelo India games: Haryana tops medals tally with 17 Gold

In the Khelo India youth games in Guwahati, Haryana has risen to the occasion and won all the 4 gold medals in ...

Manpreet to lead 20-member Indian Hockey team in FIH Pro League

Harpal Singh Bedi/ New Delhi Ace mid fielder Manpreet Singh was on Monday retained captain of the 20-membe ...

ART & CULTURE

Difference between World Hindi Day and Hindi Divas

WEB DESK There is some confusion over World Hindi Day and Hindi Divas. We must know the difference between ...

New Delhi World Book Fair-2020 begins

This Book Fair is Asia’s biggest book fair and I am hopeful that this fair would soon become the world’s b ...

Ad

MARQUEE

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

  QUTUB MINAR Staff Reporter / New Delhi The historic Qutb Minar came alive ...

CINEMA /TV/ ART

FILMI TIDBITS-2; ‘Chhapaak’, a story of acid attack survivors

FILMI TIDBITS-2; ‘Chhapaak’, a story of acid attack survivors

ENTERTAINMENT DESK Deepika Padukone’s ‘Chhapaak’; a story of acid attack survivors Deepika Pad ...

FILMI TIDBITS -Salman was thrown out of school in 4th grade

FILMI TIDBITS -Salman was thrown out of school in 4th grade

Salman Khan was thrown out of school in 4th grade Salman Khan by his own admission was “very difficult” ...

Ad

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!