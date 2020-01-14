Khelo India games: Haryana tops medals tally with 17 Gold

In the Khelo India youth games in Guwahati, Haryana has risen to the occasion and won all the 4 gold medals in boys and girls Kabaddi today. Assam boys team won gold in 4 x 100 meter relay in under 21 category. Kerala’s Priscilla Daneil and Uttarakhand’s Anup Kumar Mahim won gold in 800 meter race in under 21 girls and boys categories respectively.

In girls below 17 years category in 800 meter, Kerala’s Stephy Sara won gold for the state. In boys, under 17 in the 800 meter hurdle, Pradeep Senthil from Tamil Nadu won gold. In girls 400 meter hurdle, Delhi girl Preety won gold while in boys Gujarat’s Dhaval Mehesh got the gold .

Assam girl Gangotri Bordoloi won Gold in 60 kilometer cycling while another local favourite Hriday Hazarika won silver in 10 meter air rifle shooting. Haryana is leading the medal tally with 17 gold and 17 silver medals followed by Maharashtra with 16 gold and 20 silver medals.

AIR correspondent reports, it was the day for athletics as a total of 19 medals were in stake in multiple disciplines. Kerala’s Priscilla Daneil and Uttarakhand’s Anup Kumar Mahim got gold in 800 meter race in under 21 girls and boys categories. In boys, under 17,800 meter hurdle, Pradeep Senthil from Tamil Nadu won gold. In girls 400 meter hurdle, Delhi girl Preety snatched the gold while in boys category Gujarat’s Dhaval Mehesh got the gold . Assam girl Gangotri Bordoloi won Gold in 60 kilometer cycling while another local favourite Hriday Hazarika won silver in 10 meter air rifle shooting.