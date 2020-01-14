FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     14 Jan 2020 02:35:08      انڈین آواز
Ad

Khelo India games: Haryana tops medals tally with 17 Gold

Leave a comment
Published On: By

In the Khelo India youth games in Guwahati, Haryana has risen to the occasion and won all the 4 gold medals in boys and girls Kabaddi today. Assam boys team won gold in 4 x 100 meter relay in under 21 category. Kerala’s Priscilla Daneil and Uttarakhand’s Anup Kumar Mahim won gold in 800 meter race in under 21 girls and boys categories respectively.

In girls below 17 years category in 800 meter, Kerala’s Stephy Sara won gold for the state. In boys, under 17 in the 800 meter hurdle, Pradeep Senthil from Tamil Nadu won gold. In girls 400 meter hurdle, Delhi girl Preety won gold while in boys Gujarat’s Dhaval Mehesh got the gold .

Assam girl Gangotri Bordoloi won Gold in 60 kilometer cycling while another local favourite Hriday Hazarika won silver in 10 meter air rifle shooting. Haryana is leading the medal tally with 17 gold and 17 silver medals followed by Maharashtra with 16 gold and 20 silver medals.

AIR correspondent reports, it was the day for athletics as a total of 19 medals were in stake in multiple disciplines. Kerala’s Priscilla Daneil and Uttarakhand’s Anup Kumar Mahim got gold in 800 meter race in under 21 girls and boys categories. In boys, under 17,800 meter hurdle, Pradeep Senthil from Tamil Nadu won gold. In girls 400 meter hurdle, Delhi girl Preety snatched the gold while in boys category Gujarat’s Dhaval Mehesh got the gold . Assam girl Gangotri Bordoloi won Gold in 60 kilometer cycling while another local favourite Hriday Hazarika won silver in 10 meter air rifle shooting.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

SPORTS

Thrilling start to hockey competitions in Khelo India Youth Games

HSB / Guwahati Hockey matches of the third edition of the Khelo India Youth Games 2020 got off to a rollick ...

Khelo India games: Haryana tops medals tally with 17 Gold

In the Khelo India youth games in Guwahati, Haryana has risen to the occasion and won all the 4 gold medals in ...

Manpreet to lead 20-member Indian Hockey team in FIH Pro League

Harpal Singh Bedi/ New Delhi Ace mid fielder Manpreet Singh was on Monday retained captain of the 20-membe ...

ART & CULTURE

Difference between World Hindi Day and Hindi Divas

WEB DESK There is some confusion over World Hindi Day and Hindi Divas. We must know the difference between ...

New Delhi World Book Fair-2020 begins

This Book Fair is Asia’s biggest book fair and I am hopeful that this fair would soon become the world’s b ...

Ad

MARQUEE

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

  QUTUB MINAR Staff Reporter / New Delhi The historic Qutb Minar came alive ...

CINEMA /TV/ ART

FILMI TIDBITS-2; ‘Chhapaak’, a story of acid attack survivors

FILMI TIDBITS-2; ‘Chhapaak’, a story of acid attack survivors

ENTERTAINMENT DESK Deepika Padukone’s ‘Chhapaak’; a story of acid attack survivors Deepika Pad ...

FILMI TIDBITS -Salman was thrown out of school in 4th grade

FILMI TIDBITS -Salman was thrown out of school in 4th grade

Salman Khan was thrown out of school in 4th grade Salman Khan by his own admission was “very difficult” ...

Ad

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!