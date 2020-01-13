FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     13 Jan 2020 08:29:32      انڈین آواز
Ad

Manpreet to lead 20-member Indian Hockey team in FIH Pro League

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Harpal Singh Bedi/ New Delhi

Ace mid fielder Manpreet Singh was on Monday retained captain of the 20-member Indian hockey team for the double header season opener of the FIH Pro League against the Netherlands to be held at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on 18 and 19 January.

Image

The two teams last played against each other at the same venue in 2018 World Cup Quarter Final.

Drag flicker Harmanpreet Singh has been named vice captain of the squad which will see the return of experienced midfielder Chinglensana Singh Kangujam who has not been in competition since the 9th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2019 (A Division) in February last year.

He suffered an ankle fracture in the Final that kept him out of action. Promising youngster Sumit too will make his comeback after he suffered a wrist injury in June during the FIH Series Final where India beat South Africa in the Final.

Apart from Manpreet and Harmanpreet other members of the team are goal keepers PR Sreejesh and , Krishan B Pathak, experienced Birendra Lakra, dragflicker Rupinder Pal Singh, Gurinder Singh, Amit Rohidas, Surender Kumar and the Vivek Sagar Prasad, Nilakanta Sharma

Striker Gurjant Singh will join SV Sunil, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Mandeep Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Gursahibjit Singh and Kothajit Singh Khadangbam.

Talking about the team Chief Coach Graham Reid. admitted that experienced players have been preferred for this crucial fixture against World number 3 team “We have chosen a relatively experienced team to take on the Netherlands this weekend in Bhubaneswar. While Varun Kumar will be back in training this week after suffering a nerve injury during the Olympic Qualifiers, he wasn’t able to be considered for selection”

“We will however get a chance to see Chinglensana return to international competition after a full year out and Sumit returns after a 6 month hand injury. Both have been training well and are physically fit. Gurjant has also shown great form in training and has earned his spot back in the team,” he added .

Reid opined that it will be crucial to be sharp in the Pro League as the team will be taking on the World’s best teams, including the Netherlands (18-19 January), Belgium (8-9 February), Australia (21-22 February).

“It will be important to start strong and sharp in the Pro League with our first 3 encounters against the top 3 teams in the world. We will be focussing on getting our structures right and honing our set plays as preparation for our Olympic campaign.”

The Team: P R Sreejesh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak , Harmanpreet Singh (V Capt) ,Gurinder Singh,Amit Rohidas,Surender Kumar,Birender Lakra,Rupinder Pal Singh, Manpreet Singh (Capt),Vivek Sagar Prasad, Chinglensana Singh,Nilakanta Sharma, Sumit, Gurjant Singh, SV Sunil, Lalit Upadhyay,Mandeep Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Gursahibjit Singh, Kothajit Singh Khadangbam.

Image
Image

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

SPORTS

Manpreet to lead 20-member Indian Hockey team in FIH Pro League

Harpal Singh Bedi/ New Delhi Ace mid fielder Manpreet Singh was on Monday retained captain of the 20-membe ...

Indian squad announced for ICC Women’s T-20 World Cup

Harman Preet Kaur-led India squad was announced in Mumbai on Sunday for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in Austr ...

Football Delhi launches first ever U-17 Khelo India Girls Football League

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi In a bid to bring the game of football closer to the women and provide a stru ...

ART & CULTURE

Difference between World Hindi Day and Hindi Divas

WEB DESK There is some confusion over World Hindi Day and Hindi Divas. We must know the difference between ...

New Delhi World Book Fair-2020 begins

This Book Fair is Asia’s biggest book fair and I am hopeful that this fair would soon become the world’s b ...

Ad

MARQUEE

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

  QUTUB MINAR Staff Reporter / New Delhi The historic Qutb Minar came alive ...

CINEMA /TV/ ART

FILMI TIDBITS-2; ‘Chhapaak’, a story of acid attack survivors

FILMI TIDBITS-2; ‘Chhapaak’, a story of acid attack survivors

ENTERTAINMENT DESK Deepika Padukone’s ‘Chhapaak’; a story of acid attack survivors Deepika Pad ...

FILMI TIDBITS -Salman was thrown out of school in 4th grade

FILMI TIDBITS -Salman was thrown out of school in 4th grade

Salman Khan was thrown out of school in 4th grade Salman Khan by his own admission was “very difficult” ...

Ad

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!