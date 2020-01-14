Rani Rampaul to lead 20-member Indian Women’s Team for New Zealand Tour

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi

Striker Rani Rampaul has been retained captain of the a 20-member Indian Women’s Hockey Team for the New Zealand Tour to begin on 25 January

Ace goal keeper Savita is the vice captain of the squad which includes Rajini Etimarpu, Deep Grace Ekka, Gurjit Kaur, Reena Khokhar, Salima Tete, Sushila Chanu, Nisha, Namita Toppo, Udita, Monika, Lilima Minz, Neha, Sonika, Sharmila Devi, Navneet Kaur, Lalremsiami, Vandana Katariya, Navjot Kaur.

India will play their first match against the New Zealand Development Squad on 25 January and then will face New Zealand on 27 and 29 January followed by a match against Great Britain on 4 February and then conclude the tour with another match with New Zealand on 5 February .

Talking about the Tour, Chief Coach Sjoerd Marijne said, “I want to use this tour to create more competition within this group. Although we are taking a 20-member team, in some matches we will use 16 players because we play with 16 players at the Olympics and in some matches we will play 18 members.

“The players have to show their best and I want to see how they perform under pressure and stay in the right rhythm for matches.”

He further added that playing against the World no.5 England/ Great Britain and World No.6 New Zealand provides a great opportunity to be our best and I want the fearless attitude on display during the tour,” Marijne said.

