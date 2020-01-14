FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     14 Jan 2020 07:20:27      انڈین آواز
Ad

Rani Rampaul to lead 20-member Indian Women’s Team for New Zealand Tour

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi

Striker Rani Rampaul has been retained captain of the a 20-member Indian Women’s Hockey Team for the New Zealand Tour to begin on 25 January

Ace goal keeper Savita is the vice captain of the squad which includes Rajini Etimarpu, Deep Grace Ekka, Gurjit Kaur, Reena Khokhar, Salima Tete, Sushila Chanu, Nisha, Namita Toppo, Udita, Monika, Lilima Minz, Neha, Sonika, Sharmila Devi, Navneet Kaur, Lalremsiami, Vandana Katariya, Navjot Kaur.

India will play their first match against the New Zealand Development Squad on 25 January and then will face New Zealand on 27 and 29 January followed by a match against Great Britain on 4 February and then conclude the tour with another match with New Zealand on 5 February .

Talking about the Tour, Chief Coach Sjoerd Marijne said, “I want to use this tour to create more competition within this group. Although we are taking a 20-member team, in some matches we will use 16 players because we play with 16 players at the Olympics and in some matches we will play 18 members.

“The players have to show their best and I want to see how they perform under pressure and stay in the right rhythm for matches.”

He further added that playing against the World no.5 England/ Great Britain and World No.6 New Zealand provides a great opportunity to be our best and I want the fearless attitude on display during the tour,” Marijne said.

Indian Women’s Team for New Zealand Tour:

  1. Savita (Vice Captain)                                                                               
  2. Rajini Etimarpu                                                        
  3. Deep Grace Ekka                                                        
  4. Gurjit Kaur                                                                    
  5. Reena Khokhar 
  6. Salima Tete
  7. Sushila Chanu
  8. Nisha
  9. Namita Toppo
  10. Udita
  11. Monika
  12. Lilima Minz
  13. Neha
  14. Sonika
  15. Rani (Captain)
  16. Sharmila Devi
  17. Navneet Kaur
  18. Lalremsiami
  19. Vandana Katariya 
  20. Navjot Kaur 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

SPORTS

Rani Rampaul to lead 20-member Indian Women’s Team for New Zealand Tour

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Striker Rani Rampaul has been retained captain of the a 20-member Indian Wom ...

Thrilling start to hockey competitions in Khelo India Youth Games

HSB / Guwahati Hockey matches of the third edition of the Khelo India Youth Games 2020 got off to a rollick ...

Khelo India games: Haryana tops medals tally with 17 Gold

In the Khelo India youth games in Guwahati, Haryana has risen to the occasion and won all the 4 gold medals in ...

ART & CULTURE

Difference between World Hindi Day and Hindi Divas

WEB DESK There is some confusion over World Hindi Day and Hindi Divas. We must know the difference between ...

New Delhi World Book Fair-2020 begins

This Book Fair is Asia’s biggest book fair and I am hopeful that this fair would soon become the world’s b ...

Ad

MARQUEE

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

  QUTUB MINAR Staff Reporter / New Delhi The historic Qutb Minar came alive ...

CINEMA /TV/ ART

FILMI TIDBITS-2; ‘Chhapaak’, a story of acid attack survivors

FILMI TIDBITS-2; ‘Chhapaak’, a story of acid attack survivors

ENTERTAINMENT DESK Deepika Padukone’s ‘Chhapaak’; a story of acid attack survivors Deepika Pad ...

FILMI TIDBITS -Salman was thrown out of school in 4th grade

FILMI TIDBITS -Salman was thrown out of school in 4th grade

Salman Khan was thrown out of school in 4th grade Salman Khan by his own admission was “very difficult” ...

Ad

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!