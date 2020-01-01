Third Khelo India youth games to be held in Guwahati in Jan 2020

The third Khelo India youth games will be held in Guwahati between 10th and 22nd of next month. Six thousand five hundred athletes from 37 teams will take part in the event. Chief Executive Officer of the Games Avinash Joshi told All India Radio that the upcoming event is going to be the biggest multidisciplinary games ever held in the country. He said Cycling and lawn ball have been introduced as new disciplines in the games.



Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal launched the torch relay of the competition in Guwahati on Sunday. The torch will be carried to all district headquarters to elicit the cooperation of the people for the success of the Games.

Mr Sonowal asked the people of Assam to create a fantastic environment for all the athletes who will be participating in the competitions.

The opening ceremony of the third Khelo India Youth Games will take place at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in Guwahati on January 10 before the athletes take part in their respective events in full flow.