इंडियन आवाज़     02 Jan 2020 01:39:25      انڈین آواز
Swimming is now getting importance in India; South Asian Games silver medallist Shivangi Sarma

Published On: By

HSB/ New Delhi

Shivangi Sarma, who clinched a silver medal each in 100 m freestyle, 200 m freestyle and 400 m freestyle at the South Asian Games 2019, is of the view that swimming has been getting due importance in India in recent times and it’s good to see the government supporting athletes financially.

“Swimming has been given more importance in the last few years. The government and the administration are supporting all the sports financially. A sportsperson incurs many expenses such as travel, lodging and so on, therefore it’s good that the government is supporting the athletes financially,” said the swimmer.

Sarma, who put up a brilliant performance in the last edition of the Khelo India Youth Games, is looking to better her results in the next edition of the competition. The third Khelo India Youth Games will be held in Guwahati from 10 January 2020 to 22 January 2020.

“I won two golds, two silvers and one bronze medal in the 2019 Khelo India Games. The competition was a great experience. I put up my best performance in all my events. Since Assam is my home state and the next edition will be held in the state, I am preparing even harder for the tournament and I want to make Assam proud,” said Sarma.

The swimmer from Assam had an important message for all the Assam athletes, who will be taking part in the third edition of the competition.

“I have worked hard in the last few years. I am training well with my coaches. I would like to tell all the athletes from Assam, who will be participating in the Khelo India Youth Games, that make yourself and Assam proud,”  Sarma added.

