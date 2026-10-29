Jio Platforms Debuts at 21.4% Premium, Ends 26.7% Above IPO Price

Last Updated on October 29, 2026 1:04 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

By Our Business Correspondent

Shares of Jio Platforms made a strong debut on the stock exchanges on Wednesday, listing at a premium of 21.36% over the initial public offering (IPO) price and extending their gains during the session to close 26.66% above the issue price.

The shares listed at Rs 1,358 against the issue price of Rs 1,119 on the BSE. The stock subsequently climbed to an intraday high of Rs 1,423.80 and touched a low of Rs 1,356.40 before ending at Rs 1,417.35.

Approximately 1.67 crore shares changed hands during the session, indicating substantial trading activity on the listing day.

The closing price represented a gain of Rs 298.35 per share over the IPO price. Compared with the listing price, the stock advanced Rs 59.35 during the session.

The strong debut came even as the broader Indian equity market closed lower. The BSE Sensex declined 352.64 points, or 0.48%, to 73,246.03, while the Nifty 50 fell 50.90 points, or 0.22%, to 22,698.85.

The stock’s performance therefore contrasted with the weakness in the benchmark indices, which faced pressure from elevated crude oil prices, losses in heavyweight stocks and caution ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s monetary policy announcement.

Paras Healthcare also lists at a premium

Shares of Paras Healthcare made a more modest debut, listing at Rs 720 on the BSE, a premium of 3.90% over the issue price of Rs 693.

The stock gained further ground during the session and closed at Rs 737.15, up 6.37% from the IPO price. It touched an intraday high of Rs 748 and a low of Rs 705.75. Around 7.87 lakh shares changed hands.

The closing price represented an absolute gain of Rs 44.15 per share over the issue price.

Both new listings finished above their respective IPO prices, although their listing premiums and subsequent trading performance differed considerably.

A listing premium reflects the difference between the market price and the IPO issue price; it does not, by itself, establish a company’s long-term valuation or future investment returns. Subsequent performance will depend on business fundamentals, earnings growth, valuations and overall market conditions.

Disclaimer: This report is for informational purposes only and is not investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any security.