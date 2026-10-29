Job Alert from TATA: Fresh Opportunities in Aviation, IT, Steel, Automobile Sectors

Last Updated on October 29, 2026 11:38 am by INDIAN AWAAZ
- Air India: Workshop Engineer at Bengaluru
- JLR: Process Safety Engineer at Shotton
- Tata 1mg: Business Analyst at Gurugram
- Tata AIA Life: Key Account Manager at Pune
- Tata AIG: Channel Sales Manager at Kangra
- Tata Capital: Loan Officer, Retail MFB at Koratla
- Tata Communications: Manager, Treasury and Credit Control at Mumbai
- Tata Consumer: Manager, Category Finance at Mumbai
- Tata Consultancy Services: GCP Architect at Mumbai
- Tata Electronics: Industrial Engineer at Jagiroad
- Tata Motors: Senior Manager, Capex and IDM Purchase at Pune
- Tata Power: Field Engineer at Delhi
- Tata Projects: Asst General Manager, Business Development at Mumbai
- Tata Steel: Executive Pilot at Jamshedpur
- Tata Steel UK: Plant Engineer, Electrical at Port Talbot
- Tata Steel Nederland: Teamleider / Plaatsvervangend Teamleider Mechanical Testing at Flexible Locations (In Dutch)
- Tejas Networks: Manager at Bengaluru
- Titan Company: Demand and Supply Planning Executive at Hosur