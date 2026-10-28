The Indian Awaaz

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JOBS/ CAREER

Job Alert: Indian Railways Opens Recruitment Drive for 1,265 Station Master Posts

28 October 2026 7:09 PM

Last Updated on October 28, 2026 7:09 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN

Indian Railways has invited applications for 1,265 Station Master posts across the country, offering a significant employment opportunity for graduates seeking a career in the public sector. Candidates must hold a graduation degree from a recognised university or an equivalent qualification.

Interested applicants can submit their applications through the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) portal. The last date to apply is November 25, 2026.

Key Highlights:

  • Post: Station Master
  • Vacancies: 1,265
  • Eligibility: Graduate from a recognised university
  • Last Date: November 25, 2026
  • Apply Online: rrbapply.gov.in

The recruitment drive is expected to attract thousands of candidates looking to join one of India’s largest employers and build a long-term career in the railway sector.


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