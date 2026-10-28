Job Alert: Indian Railways Opens Recruitment Drive for 1,265 Station Master Posts

Last Updated on October 28, 2026 7:09 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN

Indian Railways has invited applications for 1,265 Station Master posts across the country, offering a significant employment opportunity for graduates seeking a career in the public sector. Candidates must hold a graduation degree from a recognised university or an equivalent qualification.

Interested applicants can submit their applications through the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) portal. The last date to apply is November 25, 2026.

Key Highlights:

Post: Station Master

Vacancies: 1,265

Eligibility: Graduate from a recognised university

Last Date: November 25, 2026

Apply Online: rrbapply.gov.in

The recruitment drive is expected to attract thousands of candidates looking to join one of India’s largest employers and build a long-term career in the railway sector.



