Job Alert: Indian Railways Opens Recruitment Drive for 1,265 Station Master Posts

Last Updated on October 28, 2026 7:09 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ
AMN
Indian Railways has invited applications for 1,265 Station Master posts across the country, offering a significant employment opportunity for graduates seeking a career in the public sector. Candidates must hold a graduation degree from a recognised university or an equivalent qualification.
Interested applicants can submit their applications through the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) portal. The last date to apply is November 25, 2026.
Key Highlights:
- Post: Station Master
- Vacancies: 1,265
- Eligibility: Graduate from a recognised university
- Last Date: November 25, 2026
- Apply Online: rrbapply.gov.in
The recruitment drive is expected to attract thousands of candidates looking to join one of India’s largest employers and build a long-term career in the railway sector.