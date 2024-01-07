Telangana Govt to come up with Mega industrial development plan

Staff Reporter / Hyderabad

Telangana government has decided to come up with a Mega Master Plan policy for industrial development of the entire State by 2050. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy informed this at an interaction with the representatives of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) here.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to all-around industrial development terming it ‘next level industrial development’.

The Chief Minister assured the industry body that the government will ensure the security of every rupee invested in Telangana and that the invested money will grow in value. He also outlined that the State will be divided into three clusters, including the urban cluster within Hyderabad Outer Ring Road (ORR), the semi-urban cluster between ORR and Regional Ring Road (RRR) and the rural cluster beyond RRR. The government will provide incentives for setting up industries in these clusters.