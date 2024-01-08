Govt implementing people-centric schemes for more inclusive growth: Goyal

AMN

Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal today said that the Government has been implementing people-centric schemes for more inclusive growth. Speaking at the Viksit Bharat Yatra in Chennai on 7th Jan 2024, the Minister said that Ujjwala scheme, PMSvanidhi, Mudra loan scheme and Sukanya Samriti schemes were implemented for the development of common people including small-time traders and businessmen. The Minister said that the benefits of the schemes implemented reached the people at the grassroots and also to all sections of the society and brought inclusive development in the Society.

x

@PiyushGoyalOffcUnion Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal today said that the Government has been implementing people-centric schemes for more inclusive growth. Speaking at the Viksit Bharat Yatra in Chennai on 7th Jan 2024, the Minister said that Ujjwala scheme, PMSvanidhi, Mudra loan scheme and Sukanya Samriti schemes were implemented for the development of common people including small-time traders and businessmen. The Minister said that the benefits of the schemes implemented reached the people at the grassroots and also to all sections of the society and brought inclusive development in the Society.